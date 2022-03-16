Air Lease warns on jet output, urges Boeing to develop new model

CEO of Air Lease Corp. Steven Udvar-Hazy (L) rings the New York Stock Exchange bell alongside CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes Ray Conner (R) at the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

March 16 (Reuters) - Leasing pioneer Steven Udvar-Hazy cast doubt on the production ambitions of leading planemakers on Wednesday and called on Boeing (BA.N) to revisit longer-term plans for a new mid-market jet with 200-plus seats to close a gap with Airbus (AIR.PA).

The executive chairman of Air Lease (AL.N) said production targets of the two planemakers were "highly optimistic" and told the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference: "We're much more realistic and do not anticipate that they'll be able to reach those targets in the timeframes that they've stated."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tim Hepher Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.