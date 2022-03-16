Air Lease warns on jet output, urges Boeing to develop new model
March 16 (Reuters) - Leasing pioneer Steven Udvar-Hazy cast doubt on the production ambitions of leading planemakers on Wednesday and called on Boeing (BA.N) to revisit longer-term plans for a new mid-market jet with 200-plus seats to close a gap with Airbus (AIR.PA).
The executive chairman of Air Lease (AL.N) said production targets of the two planemakers were "highly optimistic" and told the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference: "We're much more realistic and do not anticipate that they'll be able to reach those targets in the timeframes that they've stated."
