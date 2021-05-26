Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Aerospace & DefenseAir passenger numbers will be 52% lower in 2021 than pre-pandemic level - IATA

Reuters
1 minute read

A logo of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) is pictured before and an interview with Reuters on the consequences of the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Geneva, Switzerland, March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Global airline industry body IATA is forecasting that total air passenger numbers in 2021 will be 52% lower than they were in 2019, slightly reducing its forecast from January, as pandemic restrictions continue to hinder travel.

In 2022, passenger numbers will recover to 88% of pre-pandemic levels IATA chief economist Brian Pearce forecast on Wednesday.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Aerospace & Defense

Aerospace & Defense · May 25, 2021 · 2:22 PM UTCRyanair plane diverted to Belarus 'had to land there' - aviation experts

The captain of the Ryanair (RYA.I) plane intercepted by a Belarusian warplane and forced to land in Minsk after what turned out to be a false bomb threat had little choice but to comply, aviation experts and pilots said.

Aerospace & DefenseRussia and Saudi Arabia prepare for joint manned space mission -statement
Aerospace & DefenseBelarusian airlines banned from UK airspace unless authorised
Aerospace & DefenseLessor SMBC orders 14 additional 737 MAX jets from Boeing
Aerospace & DefenseEmirates warns Boeing it will refuse 777x jets if they don't meet commitments