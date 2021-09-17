Skip to main content

Aerospace & Defense

AirAsia has reached deal to restructure Airbus jet order -sources

1 minute read
1/2

An AirAsia X Airbus A340 passenger jet arrives on its inaugural flight from Kuala Lumpur to Paris Orly Airport in this February 14, 2011 file photo. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Malaysia's AirAsia (AIRA.KL) has reached a deal with Airbus (AIR.PA) for a large outstanding order for A320-family passenger jets, industry sources said on Friday.

Asia’s largest low-cost airline group is one of the European planemaker’s biggest customers but deliveries and progress payments have been disrupted by the coronavirus crisis.

The sources added that the AirAsia deal involved a new delivery schedule and price cuts for Airbus jets on order.

Airbus declined comment, while AirAsia did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

