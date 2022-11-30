AirAsia parent narrows Q3 loss on strong demand recovery
Nov 30 (Reuters) - Capital A Berhad (CAPI.KL), the parent of Malaysian budget airline AirAsia, reported a narrower third-quarter operating loss on Wednesday, buoyed by a strong rebound in travel demand and the easing of pandemic-related restrictions in Southeast Asia.
The company posted an operating loss of 563.9 million ringgit ($127.00 million) for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared to a loss of 893 million ringgit in the year-ago period.
($1 = 4.4400 ringgit)
