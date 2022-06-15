Airbus A321XLR jetliner stages maiden flight

A logo of Airbus is seen at Airbus headquarters in Blagnac, near Toulouse, France February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

HAMBURG, June 15 (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) on Wednesday launched the maiden flight of its newest and largest narrowbody airliner, the A321XLR, as the European planemaker seeks to capitalise on lucrative demand for long-range single-aisle jets.

The twin-engined passenger jet took off at 11:05 a.m. local time (0905 GMT) from a factory in Hamburg, Germany, ahead of more than a year of trials before the latest addition to its best-selling A320 medium-haul family enters service in 2024.

