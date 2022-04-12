Airbus accelerates hunt for new titanium supplies

The logo of Airbus is picuted at the Airbus facility in Montoir-de-Bretagne near Saint-Nazaire, France, March 4, 2022. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

April 12 (Reuters) - European planemaker Airbus (AIR.PA) is accelerating efforts to find alternative supplies of titanium, CEO Guillaume Faury said as he reaffirmed company forecasts for 2022.

Airbus is exposed to Russia, the world's largest titanium producer, both directly and indirectly through its suppliers but is covered in the "short and medium term", he told an annual shareholder meeting.

International sanctions imposed after Russia's invasion of Ukraine do not include titanium, which is widely used in aerospace for items such as landing gear on large jets.

Faury reaffirmed 2022 guidance but acknowledged that risks had increased amid the conflict on Europe's border.

"It is clear that the war in Ukraine is making it harder as we now have a more challenging risk profile," Faury said.

"That being said, we still have three quarters ahead of us and we continue to believe we can achieve it."

Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by David Goodman and Jason Neely

