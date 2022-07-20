Airbus CEO says Farnborough brings more comfort on engines

Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury takes part in a panel discussion at the International Air Transport Association's (IATA) Annual General Meeting in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., October 4, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

July 20 (Reuters) - Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury told Reuters on Wednesday he felt comfortable about the supply of engines after talking to suppliers at the Farnborough Airshow this week.

"I will probably leave the show with a bit more comfort and reassurance,” Faury said when asked in an interview about his discussions with engine makers on recent delays.

“But they still need to demonstrate …(and) prove that their plans in place will deliver and that they are really following the trajectory that they have committed to us."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.