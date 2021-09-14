Airbus CEO says supply chain is in 'difficult spot'

An Airbus A320neo aircraft is pictured during a news conference to announce a partnership between Airbus and Bombardier on the C Series aircraft programme, in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, October 17, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

MONTREAL, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) is seeing mounting pressure on the aerospace supply chain and managing the problem is key to the industry's recovery, the head of the European planemaker said on Tuesday.

"We really see that the supply chain is in a much more difficult spot than it was before," Chief Executive Guillaume Faury told the Conference of Montreal by video link.

"We fear that the supply chain management for the next 12 to 18 months will be the most difficult part of what we have to achieve to really recover. Their situation is tough," he said.

