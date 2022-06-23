Airbus CEO: Supply problems may improve from mid-2023

Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury speaks during a visit of German Economy and Climate Protection Minister Robert Habeck at Airbus research facilities in Hamburg, Germany, January 18, 2022. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

BERLIN, June 23 (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) Chief Executive Guillaume Faury said at the ILA Berlin Air Show trade fair on Thursday he expects supply bottlenecks to ease from mid-2023 as crises have usually lasted 12 to 18 months in the past but warned nobody can make such predictions with certainty.

The CEO of Airbus' archrival Boeing (BA.N) had said at the same fair on Wednesday he expected the problems to continue until the end of 2023 as the group has a large and complicated supply chain. read more

Reporting by Christina Amann; Writing by Zuzanna Szymanska Editing by Kirsti Knolle

