Airbus to charter out whale-shaped Beluga transport planes

A logo of Airbus is seen at Airbus headquarters in Blagnac, near Toulouse, France February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

PARIS, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) plans to charter out its whale-shaped Beluga transport planes, which were designed to ferry giant aircraft parts around Europe, to transport large loads for other companies in industries from aerospace and oil and gas.

Airbus officials said one of the latest transporters, the Beluga XL, would be made available to the niche outsized cargo market next year, with a capacity of 44 tonnes. The smaller 40-tonne Beluga ST will also be available for some charters.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.