Airbus close to landing large order from India's IndiGo, Les Echos cites Le Maire















PARIS, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Indian low-cost airline IndiGo (INGL.NS) is negotiating the purchase of "several hundred aircrafts" from Airbus (AIR.PA), French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said in comments published by Les Echos on Thursday.

The contract could be signed at the French airshow in Le Bourget in June, the paper said, adding that Le Maire made the comments during his trip to India for a G20 Summit.

An Airbus spokesperson said the company was constantly in discussions with airlines but said he could not comment on any talks that may, or may not, be going on. IndiGo did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Last week Indigo's domestic rival Air India unveiled deals in a record order for 470 aircraft from Airbus and Boeing (BA.N).

The provisional deals include 220 planes from Boeing and 250 from Airbus and eclipse previous records for a single airline as Air India vies with domestic giant IndiGo to serve what will soon be the world's largest population.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, additional reporting by Sakshi Dayal, editing by Tassilo Hummel











