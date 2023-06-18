Airbus close to new Viva Aerobus jet order















PARIS, June 18 (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) is in advanced talks for a major new order from Mexican low-cost airline Viva Aerobus, industry sources said on Sunday.

Airbus declined to comment on the talks, which the sources said would involve a deal for over 100 airplanes.

The airline did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The carrier has long been a battleground in the fight for markets between Airbus and arch-rival Boeing (BA.N).

In 2013, the Mexican airline defected from Boeing to Airbus with an order worth up to $4 billion for 40 Airbus A320-family jets.

With the Paris Airshow looming this week, it has become a flashpoint once again as Boeing sought to win the airline back, but Airbus is favoured to win the contest, the sources said.

A deal is not guaranteed pending further talks, they added.

