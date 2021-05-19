Airbus (AIR.PA) plans to end industrial production at one of its two factories in Cadiz, southern Spain, and merge them into one site spanning civil and defence activities, a spokesman said.

The plan - which is subject to negotiations - would avoid compulsory redundancies and follows months of speculation and protests over the future of the Puerto Real civil aerospace plant in the wake of a decision to halt A380 production.

