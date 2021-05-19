Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Airbus (AIR.PA) plans to end industrial production at one of its two factories in Cadiz, southern Spain, and merge them into one site spanning civil and defence activities, a spokesman said.

The plan - which is subject to negotiations - would avoid compulsory redundancies and follows months of speculation and protests over the future of the Puerto Real civil aerospace plant in the wake of a decision to halt A380 production.

