Airbus confirms it faces new bribery settlement over Kazakhstan, Libya















PARIS, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) confirmed on Friday it is negotiating a fresh bribery settlement with French authorities over past dealings in Libya and Kazakhstan, extending record fines paid in 2020.

The disclosure with its accounts came after prosecutors said earlier this week they were in talks with Airbus over a settlement on unspecified matters similar to the earlier case, which involved findings of bribery, fraud and money-laundering.

Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Susan Fenton











