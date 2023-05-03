Airbus core results down in Q1, new freighter schedule slips















PARIS, May 3 (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) said on Wednesday core operating earnings fell by a narrower-than-expected 39% to 773 million euros in the first quarter on lower airplane deliveries and some negative currency effects.

The world's largest planemaker reaffirmed production and financial targets, but said the first deployment of a new freighter version of its A350 jetliner would slip into 2026.

Reporting by Tim Hepher;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.