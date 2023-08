An Airbus A321 neo flies during a flying display at the first day of the 52nd Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, France June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

PARIS, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) deliveries rose 11% in the first seven months of the year to 381 airplanes, the European planemaker said on Friday.

For July, deliveries stood at 65 aircraft, it said in a monthly commercial update, confirming a Reuters report.

Airbus also said it had booked 60 gross orders in July.

Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Jason Neely

