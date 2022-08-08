Airbus delivered 46 jets in July, books big China order

Undelivered Airbus A320neo-family airplanes that have been built without engines, due to supply chain shortages, are seen parked outside the European plane-maker's factory in Blagnac, France August 4, 2022. REUTERS/Tim Hepher

PARIS, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) delivered 46 jets in July, bringing physical deliveries so far this year to 343 aircraft - just under half way towards the planemaker's revised full-year target of 700.

Airbus also said in a monthly update on Monday that it had formally booked a major order for almost 300 jets from the main airlines in China, announced last month. read more

However, it cancelled orders for four A350s from Aeroflot (AFLT.MM), representing 30% of the outstanding orders for the jet from the sanctions-hit Russian airline.

July's tally of 46 deliveries, held back by a shortage of engines, confirmed a Reuters report last week that Airbus had delivered just over 45 jetliners in July read more .

Tim Hepher

