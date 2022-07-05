Airbus delivered 58 commercial jetliners in June -sources

A logo of Airbus is seen at Airbus headquarters in Blagnac, near Toulouse, France February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

PARIS, July 5 (Reuters) - Europe's Airbus (AIR.PA) delivered some 58 jetliners in June, bringing first-half deliveries to around 295 - fractionally below the mid-way performance last year, industry sources said.

Airbus declined to comment on any figures ahead of a monthly update due on Friday.

Airbus is targeting 720 full-year deliveries. In the first half of last year, it delivered 297 jets.

Since then, the planemaker says it has increased production in line with an announced trajectory, but analysts say its progress has been hampered by supply chain problems.

Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Jason Neely and Barbara Lewis

