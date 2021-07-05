Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Airbus delivered more than 70 jets in June -sources

A fuselage section of an Airbus A320-family aircraft is transported at the Airbus facility in Montoir-de-Bretagne near Saint-Nazaire, France, July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

PARIS, July 5 (Reuters) - Europe's Airbus (AIR.PA) delivered more than 70 airplanes in June to leave first-half deliveries in touching distance of the 300 mark, according to industry sources and tracking data.

Between January and May, Airbus handed over a total of 220 airplanes, up 38% compared with the same period of 2020 which was heavily affected by coronavirus lockdowns from late March.

June's performance puts the first-half total comfortably above 290 and marks one of the strongest monthly totals since the start of the pandemic, behind a peak of 89 in December 2020, the sources said.

Airbus declined to comment ahead of the publication of first-half deliveries on Thursday.

Reporting by Tim Hepher, editing by Louise Heavens

