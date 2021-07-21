Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Aerospace & Defense

Airbus delivers first A350 jet from Chinese completion plant

1 minute read

An Airbus Tianjin logo is displayed on a wall at a ground-breaking ceremony for the Airbus A330 completion and delivery center in Tianjin, China, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

BEIJING/SYDNEY, July 21 (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) said on Wednesday it has delivered the first A350 widebody jet from its Tianjin completion plant to China Eastern Airlines (600115.SS), bolstering its industrial footprint in China relative to rival Boeing Co (BA.N).

The work conducted in Tianjin on the jet includes cabin installation, painting and delivery, although not the final assembly of the planes.

Reporting by Stella Qiu in Beijing and Jamie Freed in Sydney, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Aerospace & Defense

Aerospace & Defense · July 20, 2021 · 9:55 PM UTC'Road to space': billionaire Bezos has successful suborbital jaunt

Jeff Bezos, the world's richest person, soared some 66.5 miles (107 km) above the Texas desert aboard his company Blue Origin's New Shepard launch vehicle on Tuesday and returned safely to Earth, a historic suborbital flight that helps usher in a new era of space tourism.

Aerospace & DefenseFactbox: Jeff Bezos' journey from suburban garage to edge of space
Aerospace & DefenseSenator Warren questions Lockheed's antitrust solution to buy Aerojet
Aerospace & DefenseAnalysis: Caught between China and the U.S., Asian countries stockpile powerful new missiles
Aerospace & DefensePutin inspects new Russian fighter jet unveiled at air show