Airbus delivers first A350 jet from Chinese completion plant

An Airbus Tianjin logo is displayed on a wall at a ground-breaking ceremony for the Airbus A330 completion and delivery center in Tianjin, China, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

BEIJING/SYDNEY, July 21 (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) said on Wednesday it has delivered the first A350 widebody jet from its Tianjin completion plant to China Eastern Airlines (600115.SS), bolstering its industrial footprint in China relative to rival Boeing Co (BA.N).

The work conducted in Tianjin on the jet includes cabin installation, painting and delivery, although not the final assembly of the planes.

Reporting by Stella Qiu in Beijing and Jamie Freed in Sydney, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.