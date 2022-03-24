Airbus expects India orders to make up 6% of its total over next 20 years

The logo of Airbus is picuted at the Airbus facility in Montoir-de-Bretagne near Saint-Nazaire, France, March 4, 2022. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

HYDERABAD, India, March 24 (Reuters) - Airbus SE (AIR.PA) said on Thursday it expects Indian airlines to order 2,210 jetliners over the next 20 years, making up about 6% of the European manufacturer's projected global deliveries over that period.

The world's largest civil planemaker expects 1,770 deliveries of narrow-body planes such as its best-selling A320, which make up the bulk of the Indian market, with the remainder being wide-body planes, Brent McBratney, head of airline marketing for India and South Asia, said at an air show.

Proliferation of low-cost carriers has spurred growth in narrow-body planes in India, while long-haul travel is a largely untapped market, he told reporters.

Airbus in November said it expects a market total of 39,020 jetliner deliveries over the next 20 years, fractionally lower than the 39,213 it forecast two years ago.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Aditi Shah and Chandini Monnappa; Editing by Rupam Jain and Christopher Cushing

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.