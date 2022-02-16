Airbus finalises deal to sell seven A350 freighters to Singapore Airlines

A logo of Airbus is seen at the entrance of its factory in Blagnac near Toulouse, France, July 2, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

SINGAPORE, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Airbus SE (AIR.PA) said on Wednesday it has finalised a deal to sell seven A350 freighters to Singapore Airlines (SIAL.SI).

It made the announcement at the Singapore Airshow.

Singapore Airlines had in December said it had signed a provisional agreement to buy the freighters in a deal that would make it the first airline to operate the new model. read more

Reporting by Chen Lin in Singapore

