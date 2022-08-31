Airbus finance chief to step down next year

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Chief Financial Officer of Airbus Dominik Asam attends Airbus's annual press conference on Full-Year 2019 results in Blagnac near Toulouse, France, February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

PARIS, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) on Wednesday announced its Chief Financial Officer Dominik Asam decided to leave the company in 2023 to become the new finance chief of SAP (SAPG.DE).

"The Company will now prepare the succession of Dominik Asam who will remain fully in charge until his departure", the company said in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel, Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.