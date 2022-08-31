1 minute read
Airbus finance chief to step down next year
PARIS, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) on Wednesday announced its Chief Financial Officer Dominik Asam decided to leave the company in 2023 to become the new finance chief of SAP (SAPG.DE).
"The Company will now prepare the succession of Dominik Asam who will remain fully in charge until his departure", the company said in a statement.
Reporting by Tassilo Hummel, Editing by Louise Heavens
