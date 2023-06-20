Airbus gets order of six helicopters from Europavia

June 20 (Reuters) - French planemaker Airbus (AIR.PA) on Tuesday said Europavia and Airbus Helicopters had signed a deal for the delivery of six H125 helicopters in the coming years.

Europavia, a distributor of Airbus helicopters for platforms and services in Switzerland and Liechtenstein, also ordered one Airbus H130 helicopter in April, with delivery in June.

