Airbus to give 5%-7.4% pay hike to workers in Spain, union says















MADRID, April 19 (Reuters) - Aircraft maker Airbus (AIR.PA) agreed with Spanish labour unions to raise its workers' salaries by between 5% and 7.4% this year on top of a 1,000 euro ($1,094) bonus that was paid in March, the CCOO union said on Wednesday.

The agreement still has to be ratified by unionised workers.

($1 = 0.9143 euros)

Reporting by Inti Landauro, editing by Andrei Khalip











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.