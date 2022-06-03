Airbus group delivered approximately 47 airplanes in May

A logo of Airbus is seen at Airbus headquarters in Blagnac, near Toulouse, France February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

PARIS, June 3 (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) delivered approximately 47 aircraft in May, down 6% from the same month last year, according to industry sources and tracking data.

The European planemaker declined comment.

Jefferies on Thursday estimated that Airbus had delivered 45 jets in May.

Reporting by Tim Hepher, editing by Tassilo Hummel

