1 minute read
Airbus group delivered approximately 47 airplanes in May
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
PARIS, June 3 (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) delivered approximately 47 aircraft in May, down 6% from the same month last year, according to industry sources and tracking data.
The European planemaker declined comment.
Jefferies on Thursday estimated that Airbus had delivered 45 jets in May.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Tim Hepher, editing by Tassilo Hummel
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.