Airbus (AIR.PA) delivered 45 jets in April, bringing its total so far this year to 170 - up 25% from the same period of 2020 when airlines were reeling from the first shock of COVID-19.

The European planemaker said it had won 48 orders in April - led by a previously reported order for 25 A321neo jets from Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) - and taken 22 new cancellations.

So far this year Airbus has won 87 orders while seeing the underlying total dive into negative territory when adjusted for cancellations, with a net tally of minus 35 orders.

In the latest period for which data is available, rival Boeing (BA.N) delivered 77 airplanes in the first quarter and won 282 new orders, or 69 after adjusting for cancellations.

