A logo of Airbus is seen at the entrance of its factory in Blagnac near Toulouse, France July 2, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

PARIS, July 29 (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) said on Thursday its board had backed plans for a new freighter version of its A350 passenger jet as it seeks to break rival Boeing's (BA.N) dominance of the air cargo market.