Airbus monitoring China Omicron cases, sees no disruption

The logo of Airbus is pictured at the Airbus A330 final assembly line at Airbus headquarters in Colomiers, near Toulouse, France, November 26, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

PARIS, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Europe's Airbus (AIR.PA) is closely monitoring the Omicron situation in China but has not so far seen significant disruption to its operations from the spread of the highly contagious variant, its chief executive said on Monday.

Airbus assembles around four narrowbody jets a month in the northern port city of Tianjin, which has tightened controls in an effort to block the spread of the virus, and depends on parts supplies from Xian, which has been battling a serious outbreak.

Reporting by Tim Hepher

