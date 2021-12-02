Airbus November jet deliveries in mid-50s - sources

The Airbus logo pictured at the company's headquarters in Blagnac near Toulouse, France, March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

PARIS, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) delivered a volume of jets in the mid-50s in November, industry sources said on Thursday, leaving the planemaker about 85 units short of an annual target of 600 jets.

Airbus delivered 460 aircraft between January and October.

An Airbus spokesperson declined to comment on monthly figures before they have been audited and published.

Bloomberg News reported earlier this week that Airbus would need to accelerate deliveries in December after reaching 500 handovers for the year to date, as of Nov 26.

In July, Airbus raised the annual target to 600 from at least 566, but has run into supply chain snags affecting especially its Hamburg operations, the sources said.

Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.