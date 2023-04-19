Airbus open to Atos partnerships after backing off Evidian bid















PARIS, April 19 (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) said on Wednesday it is open to strategic partnerships with French technology group Atos (ATOS.PA) as long they generate value for customers and shareholders.

Chief Executive Guillaume Faury also told shareholders Airbus had not been influenced by any outside entity when deciding not to go ahead with the purchase of a 29.9% stake in Evidian, Atos' soon-to-be spun-off cybersecurity division.

In February, fund manager TCI wrote to Airbus asking for a discussion at the next shareholder meeting on the potential partnership with Evidian and setting out a list of questions.

In March, however, Airbus (AIR.PA) said it had decided not to make an offer but was still discussing a potential long-term strategic and technological partnership with Evidian.

"In addition to the potential partnership, we would be open to exploring further potential strategic opportunities with Atos," Faury told the annual Airbus meeting, monitored by audio relay.

