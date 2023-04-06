Airbus to open second China assembly line, finalises jet order















BEIJING, April 6 (Reuters) - Airbus Chief Executive Guillaume Faury signed a "general terms agreement" in Beijing on Thursday formalising the sale of aircraft to China, as well as a deal for the European planemaker to open a second assembly line in Tianjin.

The agreements were signed in front of reporters at a ceremony in Beijing during a state visit by French President Emmanuel Macron. The number of aircraft involved in the official confirmation of orders was not immediately announced.

Reporting by Michel Rose, Sophie Yu; writing GV De Clercq, Editing by Tim Hepher











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.