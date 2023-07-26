Airbus posts higher Q2 core profit, narrows output focus

PARIS, July 26 (Reuters) - Europe's Airbus (AIR.PA) on Wednesday posted higher-than-expected underlying operating profit for the second quarter and reaffirmed its financial goals for the year, while narrowing its focus for future production to a single target.

The world's largest planemaker said adjusted earnings before interest and tax rose 34% to 1.845 billion euros as revenues grew 24% to 15.9 billion, buoyed by higher jet deliveries.

In a results statement, Airbus reaffirmed plans to raise production of its best-selling A320neo-family jets to 75 jets a month in 2026, but withdrew any mention of a previously stated interim goal of 65 a month by end-2024, pointing instead to tactical adjustments in response to volatile supply chains.

Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Richard Lough

