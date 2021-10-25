Skip to main content

Airbus rebuffs lessor complaints about plans to lift jet output

1 minute read

A logo of Airbus is seen at the entrance of its factory in Blagnac near Toulouse, France, July 2, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

PARIS, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) has rebuffed calls by aircraft leasing firms to temper plans to almost double production of its best-selling A320 jetliner family, telling them its ambitions are justified by expectations for post-COVID demand, industry sources said.

Major lessors have joined engine makers in warning Airbus that a sharp hike could upset the market at a time when the recovery remains fragile, the sources said, confirming a Financial Times report.

Airbus has responded to the leasing companies that "demand is there", said a person familiar with the matter.

"We continue to work on our commercial aircraft production ramp-up in line with the planning communicated in May 2021," an Airbus spokesperson said.

Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

