Airbus reports flat first-half deliveries
PARIS, July 8 (Reuters) - Europe's Airbus (AIR.PA) delivered 297 jets in the first half, unchanged from the same period last year, the company said on Friday.
The world's largest planemaker posted a net total of 295 first-half deliveries after deducting two jets originally destined for Russia's Aeroflot that it had booked last year.
Airbus also reported 442 first-half airplane orders or a net total of 259 after cancellations, up sharply from 38 net orders at the mid-way point last year.
Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Jan Harvey
