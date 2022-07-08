Airbus reports flat first-half deliveries

The Airbus logo pictured at the company's headquarters in Blagnac near Toulouse, France, March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

PARIS, July 8 (Reuters) - Europe's Airbus (AIR.PA) delivered 297 jets in the first half, unchanged from the same period last year, the company said on Friday.

The world's largest planemaker posted a net total of 295 first-half deliveries after deducting two jets originally destined for Russia's Aeroflot that it had booked last year.

Airbus also reported 442 first-half airplane orders or a net total of 259 after cancellations, up sharply from 38 net orders at the mid-way point last year.

Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Jan Harvey

