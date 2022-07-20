Airbus sales chief says about time Boeing got back some steam

Airbus Chief Commercial Officer Christian Scherer is interviewed by Reuters at the International Air Transport Association's Annual General Meeting in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., October 4, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

July 20 (Reuters) - Airbus' (AIR.PA) sales chief when asked about rival Boeing (BA.N) announcing orders at the Farnborough Airshow said it was time for the U.S. planemaker to regain some ground.

“I prefer to speak about Airbus than Boeing. I do want to say it was about time for Boeing to pick up some steam. And that’s all I’ll say to that," said Christian Scherer, Airbus' chief commercial officer.

Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Jason Neely

