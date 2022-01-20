Airbus says cancelled A321 contract with Qatar Airways

A Qatar Airways Airbus A350 XWB aircraft is displayed at the Singapore Airshow at Changi Exhibition Center February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su

PARIS, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) said on Thursday it had cancelled a contract with Qatar Airways for 50 A321neo jets, broadening a $600-million-plus dispute with the Gulf carrier over the larger A350.

"We confirm we did terminate the contract for 50 A321s with Qatar Airways in accordance with our rights," a spokesman said.

Qatar Airways had no immediate comment.

Reporting by Tim Hepher

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.