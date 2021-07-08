Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Aerospace & Defense

Airbus says delivered 297 airplanes in H1

2 minute read

An Air France Airbus A380 plane sits on the tarmac at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport in Roissy-en-France, France, May 25, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS, July 8 (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) delivered 297 airplanes in the first half of the year after a surge of handover activity in June, the European planemaker said on Thursday.

Deliveries, which have been recovering from a pandemic-related slump, rose 51.5 % in the first six months from 196 at the mid-way point of 2020, and compare with a total of 389 in the first half of 2019 before the global health crisis crippled air travel.

The world's largest planemaker ahead of U.S. rival Boeing (BA.N) also said it had won 165 gross orders in the first half, but this dropped to a net total of 38 after cancellations.

Thursday's monthly update confirmed a strong pickup in June after Reuters reported earlier this week that Airbus had delivered more than 70 airplanes that month to leave first-half deliveries in touching distance of the 300 mark read more .

Reporting by Tim Hepher, Editing by GV De Clercq

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Aerospace & Defense

Aerospace & Defense · 4:13 AM UTCAnalysis: Cash-rich Singapore Airlines aims for regional dominance as rivals pull back

Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIA) (SIAL.SI), flush with $16 billion raised since the start of the pandemic thanks to help from a state investor, is in a position of dominance among its Southeast Asian rivals as they downsize and restructure.

Aerospace & DefenseTraining aircraft crashes in Lebanon, three feared dead
Aerospace & DefensePutin lifts ban on charter flights to Egypt six years after crash

President Vladimir Putin scrapped Russia's ban on charter flights to Egypt on Thursday, six years after suspending them for national security seasons in the aftermath of a plane crash.

Aerospace & DefenseAirbus says delivered 297 airplanes in H1
Aerospace & DefenseChinese researchers propose deflecting 'Armageddon' asteroids with rockets