Airbus says French shipping group CMA CGM orders four A350F freighters

A logo of Airbus is seen at the entrance of its factory in Blagnac near Toulouse, France, July 2, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) said on Friday it had won an order for four A350F freighters from French container shipping group CMA CGM.

It is the second order for the European planemaker's new freighter and the first from a cargo operator after leasing company Air Lease Corp (AL.N) placed a preliminary order for 7 A350F planes at the Dubai Airshow this week. read more

Reporting by Paris newsroom

