Airbus says reached settlement with French prosecutor on Libya, Kazakhstan bribery probe















PARIS, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Airbus has reached a settlement with the French financial prosecutor (PNF) concerning judicial investigations related to Libya and Kazakhstan, an Airbus spokesperson said on Thursday, confirming a report by news agency AFP.

It said the agreement is now subject to court approval.

Last month, Airbus confirmed it was negotiating a new bribery settlement with French authorities over past dealings in Libya and Kazakhstan as an extension to a settlement struck in 2020 which included record fines against the planemaker.

The initial agreement followed a four-year probe which originated in Britain and later expanded to France and the United States, shedding light on a network of middlemen and disguised payments.

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel, Writing by GV De Clercq











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.