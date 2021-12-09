Airbus says seeks legal advice in Qatar Airways A350 damage row

A logo of Airbus is seen at the entrance of its factory in Blagnac near Toulouse, France, July 2, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) said on Thursday it would take legal advice in a row with Qatar Airways over surface damage to A350 jets, raising the stakes in a battle that has seen the Gulf carrier ground 20 jets, saying it is acting on the orders of its regulator.

The European planemaker said "surface paint-related findings" had been confirmed by the European Aviation Safety Agency as having no airworthiness impact on the A350 fleet and that it had been forced to defend its reputation.

A spokesman for Qatar Airways said it had no comment pending a review of the Airbus statement.

Reporting by Tim Hepher Editing by Mark Heinrich

