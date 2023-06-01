Airbus seen delivering at least 60 jets in May -sources















PARIS, June 1 (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) deliveries for May appear on course to reach at least 60 aircraft, subject to the final tally of a busy close to the month and a routine audit, industry sources said.

That represents an increase of some 30% from the same month last year and would bring deliveries so far this year to more than 220 aircraft.

Airbus, which is targeting 720 deliveries for the full year, implying a sharp acceleration in deliveries after the summer, declined comment ahead of a monthly data release on June 7.

Reporting by Tim Hepher Editing by David Goodman











