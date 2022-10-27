Airbus staff in Spain to go on strike from Oct. 31, unions say















MADRID, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Airbus staff in the Spanish regions of Madrid, Castile-La Mancha and Andalusia will go on an indefinite strike from Monday to demand a pay rise, unions said on Thursday.

"The protest will start on Oct. 31 and will end as soon as management is prepared to guarantee that workers do not lose purchasing power," unions COCO, UGT-FICA and ATP-SAe said in a statement.

Reporting by Emma Pinedo, editing by Andrei Khalip











