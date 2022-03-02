Airbus to support Tiger helicopter programme

The logo of Airbus is seen at Airbus Helicopters facility in Dugny, near Paris, France, July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

March 2 (Reuters) - Airbus Helicopters announced on Wednesday it had reached an agreement with France and Spain for its Tiger MkIII programme, including the upgrade of 42 combat helicopters for France and 18 for Spain, while Germany could join the programme at a later stage.

The first delivery to France will take place in late 2029 and will be followed by the first delivery to Spain in 2030, the group said, adding that the first prototype is scheduled for an inaugural flight in 2025.

Airbus said helicopters' development will be conducted in its facilities in Albacete, Marignane and Donauwörth.

No deal value was disclosed in the press release.

