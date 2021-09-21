Skip to main content

Aerospace & Defense

Airbus <AIR.PA> in talks on sales of A350 freighter -exec

1 minute read

A logo of Airbus is seen at the entrance of its factory in Blagnac near Toulouse, France, July 2, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

TOULOUSE, France, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Airbus is in talks with a number of potential customers for a new freighter version of its A350 jetliner, its sales chief said on Tuesday.

With e-commerce booming, Airbus formally began marketing the proposed freight variant in July, taking aim at Boeing’s grip on the global cargo market.

“We are in a number of very encouraging discussions,” Chief Commercial Officer Christian Scherer told reporters in Toulouse. “It is available for sale and is selling,” he added.

Reporting By Tim Hepher in Toulouse; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Aerospace & Defense

Aerospace & Defense · 11:58 AM UTC

Ryanair says Boeing risks ceding European low-cost market to Airbus

Ryanair on Tuesday warned that Boeing risked forgoing the main driver of growth in Europe, low-cost airlines, to rival Airbus unless it reversed a recent price increase.

Aerospace & Defense
Brazil's Gol hails deal to bring flying taxis to Sao Paulo
Aerospace & Defense
Europe's low-cost carriers to drive jet demand over next 20 yrs -Boeing
Aerospace & Defense
EasyJet to Ryanair boss: focus on your own airline
Aerospace & Defense
Argentina plans to spend $664 mln on fighter jets, possibly from China or U.S.

Argentina is looking at buying up to $664-worth of multipurpose fighter jets to safeguard its airspace, the Defense Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.