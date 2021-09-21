Airbus <AIR.PA> in talks on sales of A350 freighter -exec

A logo of Airbus is seen at the entrance of its factory in Blagnac near Toulouse, France, July 2, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

TOULOUSE, France, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Airbus is in talks with a number of potential customers for a new freighter version of its A350 jetliner, its sales chief said on Tuesday.

With e-commerce booming, Airbus formally began marketing the proposed freight variant in July, taking aim at Boeing’s grip on the global cargo market.

“We are in a number of very encouraging discussions,” Chief Commercial Officer Christian Scherer told reporters in Toulouse. “It is available for sale and is selling,” he added.

Reporting By Tim Hepher in Toulouse; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.