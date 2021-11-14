Airbus in talks with Air Lease for potential jet order -sources

The logo of Airbus is seen at the entrance of a building in Toulouse, France, March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

DUBAI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) is in talks with leasing company Air Lease Corp (AL.N) for a potential order for dozens of jets that could include a proposed new A350 freighter, as well as large and small passenger models, industry sources said on Sunday.

The composition and timing of the possible order could not immediately be confirmed. At the Dubai Airshow, Airbus declined to comment. Air Lease could not immediately be reached.

Reporting by Tim Hepher and Alexander Cornwell;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

