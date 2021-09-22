Skip to main content

Airbus to test shape-shifting 'extra performance wing'

1 minute read

An Airbus A320neo aircraft in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, October 17, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

PARIS, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) said on Wednesday it would research an "extra performance wing" capable of changing shape during flight in an effort to secure extra efficiencies and reduce emissions.

Chief Technical Officer Sabine Klauke said the planemaker would build a demonstrator to test elements including "gust sensors," with conclusions expected by mid-decade.

The project comes on top of Airbus' UK-based "Wing of Tomorrow" eco-wing programme, which is preparing the ground for future competition with U.S. rival Boeing (BA.N). Airbus said on Tuesday the first full-size wing prototype had been assembled.

Reporting by Tim Hepher. Editing by Jane Merriman

