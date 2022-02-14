Airbus upbeat on freighter sales, plays down supply chain fears

A logo of Airbus is seen at the entrance of its factory in Blagnac near Toulouse, France, July 2, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

SINGAPORE, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) voiced optimism on Monday about sales of a new A350 freighter after rival Boeing (BA.N) launched a competing cargo version of its future 777X jetliner.

"Yes, you can expect to see more orders for the A350 freighter," Chief Commercial Officer Christian Scherer said on the eve of the Singapore Airshow, but declined to give a timeline.

Scherer also said he was not fundamentally concerned about supply chain problems when asked whether supplies of Russian titanium could be swept up in any sanctions dispute with the West resulting from tensions over Ukraine.

Reporting by Chen Lin, writing by Tim Hepher; editing by Jason Neely

