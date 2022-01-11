Factbox: Airbus vs Boeing orders and deliveries in 2021

The logo of Airbus is pictured at the Airbus A330 final assembly line at Airbus headquarters in Colomiers, near Toulouse, France, November 26, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Planemakers Airbus (AIR.PA) and Boeing (BA.N) have issued their annual orders and deliveries for 2021, showing mixed fortunes in their transatlantic business rivalry. read more

Here are highlights of the new numbers, which show that Airbus remained the largest planemaker by deliveries. Boeing won the new order race after accounting adjustments relating to cumulative orders, but remained behind its rival based on the number of airplanes reported ordered or cancelled during 2021.

*Boeing net orders adjusted for ASC 606, an accounting mechanism that filters out past orders of aircraft deemed unlikely to be delivered, due to the financial condition of the buyers.

(Airbus also performs an accounting adjustment at the time of annual earnings, but this is expressed in terms of backlog value rather than the number of units affected).

NOTE: Boeing's adjusted net orders may be further revised between their announcement and end-year results. For 2020, the adjusted net total was revised to -1194 from -1026.

Reporting by Tim Hepher, Eric M. Johnson. Editing by Jane Merriman

