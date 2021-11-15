Airbus wins Air Lease launch order for A350 freighters

An Airbus A350 model is displayed at the Airbus pavilion during the Dubai Air Show in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 14, 2021. REUTERS/Rula Rouhana

DUBAI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - European planemaker Airbus (AIR.PA) secured a provisional debut order for seven A350 freighter jets from leasing company Air Lease Corp (AL.N) on Monday, stepping up efforts to challenge Boeing for a bigger slice of the booming cargo market.

The expansion of e-commerce has accelerated since the global pandemic, while upcoming international rules on plane emissions are putting pressure on freight operators to modernise fleets.

"It is very clear that ... e-commerce is a very stabilising factor in the freighter market place and a growing factor," said Air Lease Chief Executive John Plueger.

A letter of intent for the freighters signed at the Dubai Airshow on Monday includes more than 100 passenger jets: 25 A220-300s, 55 A321neos, 20 A321XLRs and four wide-body A330neos.

The order will be finalised in coming months, Airbus said, without giving a value for the deal.

Airbus and ALC said they would launch a multi-million dollar ESG fund initiative that would contribute towards investment into sustainable aviation development projects.

Boeing is expected to launch a competing freighter version of its 777X wide-body passenger plane within weeks. It said on Sunday it was in advanced talks with potential customers.

